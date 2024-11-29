Hyderabad: 6 held for drug peddling; ganja, phones worth Rs 3.9L seized

Dinesh a resident of Karwan procured ganja in bulk from Odisha and Andhra Pradesh to make easy money

Hyderabad: Six held for drug peddling; ganja, phones worth 3.9 L seized
Hyderabad: Six people accused of drug peddling were arrested on Thursday, 28 November. A total of 14.5 kg of ganja and six phones, all worth Rs 3,90,000, were seized from them.

The accused were identified as Hazari Dinesh Singh, 28, a resident of Amlapur; Ajit Nayak, 26, a native of Odisha; Jishesh Mali, 22, a native of Odisha; Susheel Singh, 28, a resident of Jinsi Choauraha, Dhoolpet, Hyderabad; and Mukesh Singh, 28, and Mukesh Singh, 28, both residents of Dhoolpet.

Dinesh, a resident of Karwan, procured ganja in bulk from Odisha and Andhra Pradesh to make easy money. In 2011, he was jailed multiple times under Mangalhat, Dhoolpet, Shahinayatgunj, and Tappachabutra police limits.

In 2021, he was detained under the Preventive Detention Act by the Tappachabutra police. However, despite the apprehensions, Dinesh continued to procure ganja and, with assistance from his associates, sold the ganja at retail in Hyderabad and its surrounding areas.

The accused procured ganja from one Kunnu in Odisha. Naik and Mali used to transport ganja from Odisha to Hyderabad. Based on a tip-off, the commissioner’s task force (East) Zone, in coordination with the Humayunnagar police, arrested the accused.

