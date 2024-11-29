Drugs Control Administration raids hospital in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Drugs Control Administration (DCA) officials conducted a raid at Hyderabad Multispeciality Hospital, located in Judges Colony, Malakpet, Hyderabad, on Thursday and allegedly detected the sale of medicines at excessively high prices, exceeding the MRP printed on the labels.

The medicines sold at exorbitant prices include Normal Saline Injections, Avil Injection (Pheniramine Maleate Injection), used to treat allergic conditions, Zofer Injection (Ondansetron Injection), used to treat and prevent nausea and vomiting, IV Sets, used to administer medications or fluids through the intravenous (IV) route, and Spafast-D Injection (Thiocolchicoside + Diclofenac Injection), used to relieve pain.

During the raid at the hospital in Hyderabad, DCA officials seized sales bills for drugs sold at inflated prices at the pharmacy within the hospital. A case has been registered against the hospital under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, read with the Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013.

Further investigation will be carried out, and action will be taken as per the law against all offenders.