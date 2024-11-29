Hyderabad: A demolition drive was conducted on Thursday in Tadbun, Hyderabad, as part of the preparations for the opening of the Aramghar to Zoo Park Flyover.

The drive was carried out to ensure smoother traffic flow and improved road infrastructure beneath the flyover.

Hyderabad’s Aramghar flyover

The Aramghar to Zoo Park Flyover, stretching 4.04 kilometers, is Hyderabad’s second-longest flyover.

Designed as a six-lane, bi-directional structure, it connects Aramghar with the Nehru Zoological Park. The project is part of the Prajapalana Vijayotsavalu initiative and is expected to be inaugurated by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy in the first week of December.

Once operational, the flyover is set to ease traffic congestion, enhance connectivity, and save commute time.

Also Read Video: Demolition drive reclaims graveyard land in Hyderabad

The flyover is expected to ease traffic bottlenecks in Hyderabad’s key areas, including:

Aramghar

Shastripuram

Kalapathar

Darul Uloom

Shivrampally

Hassannagar

Demolition drive in Hyderabad’s Tadbun

The demolition drive in Tadbun focused on clearing encroachments and expanding roads beneath the flyover.

This effort ensures that the structure integrates seamlessly with the existing road network, providing sufficient space for vehicles and improving traffic management in the area.

The flyover is expected to significantly alleviate the burden on Hyderabad’s road infrastructure. It is strategically designed to cater to the city’s growing population and vehicular traffic.