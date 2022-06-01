Hyderabad: Six held for playing Satta Matka game

Hyderabad: Six accused were arrested for organizing and playing the Satta game illegally by Kanchanbagh police, on Wednesday.

The Kanchanbagh officers along with Commissioner’s Task Force South Zone Team seized Six Mobile phones and rupees 35,580 cash.

The accused persons were identified as Mohd Azmath Ali (41), Mohd Wasam Khan (28), Shaikh Dawood (33), Akram Uddin (35), Mohd Ali Khan (29), Raju (55), and another accused from Maharashtra, Shaikh Sadiq Absconded.

According to the Rachakonda Police, Azmath Ali started organizing the Satta game and targeting Auto Drivers, Pan Vendors, Vegetable vendors, hotel workers, etc. by building hope for them to make easy money by playing the game. Believing in his words, they all got into playing Satta by betting on their hard-earned money.

The officials requested the general people to not play the banned games such as Satta, Gambling, Cricket betting, etc, either online or offline. “If you play such types of illegal games you can lose your hard-earned money and may have to face legal consequences,” the police warned.