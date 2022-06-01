Hyderabad: High-level committee submits report on women harassment in film industry

Hyderabad: A High-Level Committee constituted to look into the women harassment issues pertaining to the film and television industry in the state submitted its report to the Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar IAS at a meeting held at BRKR Bhavan today.

During the meeting, the chief secretary congratulated the members of the committee for submitting a comprehensive report on the issues pertaining to harassment of women in the film and television industry and suggesting measures to tackle this menace.

He suggested that all the stakeholders in the film and other media industries should come together to address these issues. “There is a need to come out with standard operating procedures,” he added.

Somesh Kumar stated that there is a need to create awareness about the various provisions and suggested that the film industry should consider online membership of the unions. The committee members requested that recommendations may be implemented.

GHMC Mayor G Vijaya Lakshmi, Arvind Kumar, Special Chief Secretary, MA&UD, Rani Kumudini, Special Chief Secretary, LET&F Ravi Gupta, Principal Secretary, Home, CV Anand, Commissioner, Hyderabad, Mahesh Bhagwat, Commissioner, Rachakonda, Swathi Lakra, Add. DGP, Women Safety Wing, D Divya, Special Secretary, WCD & SC, Ahmad Nadeem, Commissioner, Labour, C Kalyan, President, Telugu Film Producers Council, Anupam Reddy, Secretary, State Film Chamber of Commerce, Preeti Nigam, Film and TV Artiste, Prof. Vasanthi, NALSAR University of Law, Y.Supriya, Producer and Studio Owner, Jhansi, Film and TV Artiste, N.Shankar, Film Director, ANVESHI, K.Satyavathi, BHUMIKA attended the meeting.