Hyderabad: 6 hotel workers held for brawl over ‘uncooked’ biryani

Hyderabad: Six people were arrested by the Abids police for allegedly attacking customers at the Grand Hotel on Sunday night.

Eight members of a family went to the hotel located at Abids Circle around midnight and placed an order for mutton jumbo biryani. The waiter brought the biryani and served it to the family and after eating some quantity they complained it was not properly cooked.



At midnight on December 31, waiters of the Grand Hotel behind the Abids Post Office attacked and injured customers with sticks. On hearing the matter Goshamahal MLA Rajasingh immediately… pic.twitter.com/ZKTAaJ4cxz — Saye Sekhar Angara (@sayesekhar) January 1, 2024

According to the complaint, the waiter took back the biryani and after heating it brought it back and gave it to them. “We again asked the waiter to bring cook biryani properly and he argued with us and suddenly other people working there attacked us,” said the family members.

The family alleged two women who were part of the group were also attacked by the management. The police booked a case against the management of the hotel and waiters under section 324, 504 and 509 r/w of Indian Penal Code. The case is under investigation.

The management of the hotel lodged a complaint against the family alleging they manhandled and abused the waiters in the hotel leading to the skirmish.

In September, a 32-year-old man, who was a resident of Chandrayangutta, was killed after being attacked by hotel waiters after a scuffle over ‘raitha’ at a hotel in Punjagutta.