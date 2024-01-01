Video: Hyderabad restaurant waiters attack customers; Raja Singh seeks action

The MLA asked the police to arrest the waiters and owner.

Hyderabad: In an incident that occurred in a restaurant in Hyderabad, waiters allegedly attacked customers with sticks at midnight on December 31. Following the incident, Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh spoke to the inspector of Abids police and demanded an FIR against the waiters and owners of the restaurant.

Threatening to set ablaze the restaurant, Raja Singh asked the police to arrest the waiters and owner.

As per sources, the incident took place after eight people ate food and refused to pay.

Hyderabad police registered a case against the restaurant under IPC sections 324, 504, and 509.

Meanwhile, the restaurant management also filed a complaint. Police are investigating the case.

