Hyderabad: Skill University announces 3 new courses

Hyderabad: The Young India Skill University in Telangana has recently announced new courses aimed at enhancing employment opportunities for the youth in the private sector.

In collaboration with KIMS, AIG Hospitals, and T-Works, the university has released notifications for three innovative programs designed to equip students with essential skills for various industries.

One of the key offerings is the Endoscopy Technician Training Program, which spans six months. To be eligible, candidates must have completed their intermediate education (BIPC) with a minimum of 50% marks and be under 25 years of age.

This program provides both classroom and practical training focused on endoscopy operations, preparing students for real-world medical environments. The course fee is set at Rs 10,000, and graduates may find job placements at AIG Hospitals and other medical facilities.

Prototyping Specialist Program

Another exciting addition is the Prototyping Specialist Program, which lasts for two months. This course is open to candidates who have completed their 10th grade and are between 18 and 25 years old.

The training covers a wide range of topics, including design thinking, CAD/CAM, 3D printing, welding, CNC machining, advanced rapid prototyping, packaging, woodwork, and laser cutting.

With a fee of Rs 3,000, this program aims to prepare students for careers as Junior Prototyping Technicians.

Medical Coding & Soft Skills program

Lastly, the Medical Coding and Soft Skills Program offers a comprehensive 55-day curriculum.

Eligible candidates must hold a B.Sc. in Life Sciences and be aged between 18 to 25 years. This program focuses on medical coding, soft skills development, mastery of medical terminology, and understanding coding systems.

The fee for this course is Rs 18,000, and successful participants may secure roles as Medical Coding Executives or Trainee Medical Translators.