Hyderabad: Small traders, street vendors targeted in UPI fraud

Hyderabad: A new wave of cyber fraud is targeting small businesses in Hyderabad, as miscreants have devised a scheme to pilfer digital payments through QR codes.

The scheme involves fraudsters pasting their own UPI QR codes over the legitimate ones displayed by vendors. This results in unsuspecting customers sending payments directly to the fraudsters’ accounts instead of the intended businesses.

The fraud has been discovered in various parts of Hyderabad, with many vendors falling victim to this deceptive tactic. The scheme not only impacts the businesses financially but also erodes customer trust in digital payment methods.

Fraudesters have found a new way to target small businesses and pilfer digital payment through QR code. It was found that the some miscreants paste their UPI QR codes upon those of small businesses to divert money. It is advised to always double-check the details and consider… pic.twitter.com/CrEEsx96Of — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) July 26, 2024

Authorities have urged the public and small business owners to remain vigilant against such fraud. Business owners are advised to frequently check their QR codes to ensure they have not been tampered with. Customers should double-check the details on their payment apps before completing any transactions. Additionally, using speakers for transaction confirmations can provide an extra layer of security by audibly verifying payment recipients.

Also Read Hyderabad cybercrime issues advisory on online fraud

The police are actively investigating the cases and working to apprehend those responsible.

In the meantime, staying aware and taking precautionary measures can help protect against these fraudulent activities. By implementing these safety tips, both customers and business owners can safeguard their financial transactions from cybercriminals.

Safety tips