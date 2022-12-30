Hyderabad: Smart card, online payment introduced in RTC buses

Hyderabad: Telangana RTC buses are now turning smart for passengers by making travel free from cash transactions. Preparations are being made to provide cashless services. These services are currently being introduced on a pilot basis in buses traveling to remote areas as well as Pushpak buses plying on the International Airport route, where digital payments are introduced.

Steps are also being taken for digital payment in RTC buses running in the city. The officials of the Greater Zone have decided to introduce it at IT Corridor in addition to buses running in suburban areas. It has been decided to extend these services on the new connecting roads from January.

An intelligence Ticket Machine (ITM) will be used to issue tickets for now, following which a swipe device will be installed while boarding the Mumbai-style buses. Apart from this, along with credit and debit cards, Phone Pay, Google Pay, and other online services will also be provided.

Telangana RTC has connected Hi-Tech City, MMTS Railway Station, Raidurgam Metro station to Madhapur, Gachibowli financial district routes through TS RTC Vajra, mini-AC buses. It has also been decided to operate as a shuttle service in which digital payments will be accepted. Apart from this, plans have been made to setting up special counters at the bus departure points in the IT Corridor to issue tickets.