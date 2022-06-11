Hyderabad: SNDP projects worth Rs 985 cr undertaken, says Mayor

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Shreya Srikonda  |   Updated: 11th June 2022 4:32 pm IST

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi said on Saturday that various works in the city have been undertaken by the corporation at a cost of Rs 985 crores under the Strategic Nala Development Program (SNDP).

The mayor conducted a surprise inspection in the Chandanagar circle of Serlingampally, where restoration works of the canal from Irla pond to the NH 65 have been undertaken at a cost of Rs 10.30 crores.

Also Read
Hyderabad: Kaithalapur road over bridge set to open on June 20

Speaking on the occasion, the mayor said, “60 works have been undertaken at a cost of Rs 985 crore, 37 works worth Rs 735 crore have begun and are in various stages of development. In the municipalities around Hyderabad, 23 works worth Rs 238 crore have been undertaken.”

MS Education Academy

The mayor said that protective measures have been taken to prevent any problems with the rivers during the monsoon season. She added that development work related to the beautification of the Eedu pond has been taken up.

As part of the pond beautification works, the development of a garden, embankment strengthening, cycling, walking track and other public areas will be undertaken to make the area accessible to the people.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button