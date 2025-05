Hyderabad: The Task Force South Zone raided a snooker parlour in Hussaini Alam for violating rules on Monday night.

The police caught 29 people.

Acting on a tip-off, the Task Force team raided the F1 Snooker Academy located at Kakaji City Centre in Motigalli and found that the management had kept the parlour open late at night with a gathering of people.

The 29 individuals, along with the property, were handed over to Hussaini Alam Police Station for further action.