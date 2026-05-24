Hyderabad software employee held for attacking home guard during helmet check

Hyderabad: A software employee was arrested on Sunday, May 24, at Abids General Post Office (GPO), Hyderabad, for allegedly attacking a home guard when he was pulled over for not wearing a helmet during a vehicle check.

A software employee was arrested on Sunday, May 24, at Abids General Post Office (GPO) for allegedly attacking a home guard when he was pulled over for not wearing a helmet during a vehicle check.



The accused, Yashwanth, was riding on his bike along with his father and pet dog… pic.twitter.com/mZGjseZkDE — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) May 24, 2026

The accused, Yashwanth, was riding on his bike along with his father and pet dog when Home Guard Kumar stopped him.

When on-duty Traffic Sub-Inspector Anil questioned Yashwanth, he became furious and started abusing the officer. Home Guard Kumar, who was recording the incident, was allegedly attacked on the face by the software employee.

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Yashwanth was immediately handed over to the Abids Police Station, where he created further nuisance and reportedly damaged an air cooler. A case has been registered.