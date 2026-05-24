Hyderabad software employee held for attacking home guard during helmet check

Yashwanth was immediately handed over to the Abids Police Station, where he created further nuisance and reportedly damaged an air cooler.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 24th May 2026 7:56 pm IST
A man in a blue shirt being escorted by a police officer on a street.

Hyderabad: A software employee was arrested on Sunday, May 24, at Abids General Post Office (GPO), Hyderabad, for allegedly attacking a home guard when he was pulled over for not wearing a helmet during a vehicle check.

The accused, Yashwanth, was riding on his bike along with his father and pet dog when Home Guard Kumar stopped him.

When on-duty Traffic Sub-Inspector Anil questioned Yashwanth, he became furious and started abusing the officer. Home Guard Kumar, who was recording the incident, was allegedly attacked on the face by the software employee.

Subhan Bakery

Yashwanth was immediately handed over to the Abids Police Station, where he created further nuisance and reportedly damaged an air cooler. A case has been registered.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 24th May 2026 7:56 pm IST

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