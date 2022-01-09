Hyderabad: Software engineer dies in road accident

Hyderabad: A software engineer died in a tragic road accident which took place on the main road of KPHB colony on Sunday morning. The accident took place when a tipper lorry hit the victim, who was riding a pulsar bike and dragged him for 20 meters after hitting his vehicle.

The techie was going towards temple bus stop from the road number one of the KPHB when the accident took place. The techie died on the spot due to the impact of the tipper lorry. The police reached the spot and shifted the dead body to a hospital for autopsy. They also booked a case in the incident.

In another incident, a car hit a divider at LB Nagar underpass at a high speed. Several people sustained injuries in the incident .The injured were rushed to a hospital for treatment by the police