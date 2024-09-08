Hyderabad: Software engineer missing after being swept away by rain waters

Hyderabad: A 40-year-old software engineer identified as Phani Kumar from Machilipatnam who works in Hyderabad has gone missing after being swept away by rainwaters.

According to reports, on Saturday, September 8, Kumar went missing while en route to Machilipatnam after visiting relatives in Gannavaram, a suburb of Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh

Ignoring warnings about the strong current in the Budameru stream, he tried to cross it and was reportedly swept away. The next morning, passersby’s spotted his submerged car with no one inside, prompting a search for his whereabouts.

They notified the police, and rescue teams are currently searching for Kumar.

Earlier, on Sunday, September 1, heavy rains in Telangana led to the discovery of a car with bodies in Kodada town, Suryapet district. The vehicle, found near Bharti Public School, contained the body of Nagam Ravi, a Kodad resident. The car, along with another car and an auto, was swept away by floodwaters near Vaishnavi School.

Another body, identified as Venkateshwar, a teacher from Srinivasanagar, was recovered from Srimannarayana Colony. He had been missing since Saturday night after being caught in the flood while returning home. His body was discovered on Sunday when the waters receded slightly.

IMD Hyderabad warns of heavy rains over the next two days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has issued an orange alert for very heavy rains over the next two days in various Telangana districts. Heavy rains are also forecast for Tuesday, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and squalls.

Additionally, a yellow alert is in effect for Tuesday and Wednesday. In Hyderabad, light to moderate rains are expected over the next four days, until Wednesday.