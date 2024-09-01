Telangana: Car with bodies surfaces in Suryapet amid heavy rains

The damaged car found in Kodada town

Hyderabad: A car with bodies surfaced in Suryapet district’s Kodada town amid heavy rains in Telangana on Sunday, September 1.

The car was found near Bharti Public School, and contained the body of Nagam Ravi, a resident of Kodad. The vehicle was carried away by the floodwaters near Vaishnavi School, along with another car and an auto.

Another body, identified as Venkateshwar, a teacher from Srinivasanagar, was recovered from Srimannarayana Colony. He had been missing since Saturday night after being caught in the flood while on his way home. His body was discovered on Sunday when the waters receded slightly.

The flood has wreaked havoc across Kodada, with several areas submerged, roads blocked, and traffic on key routes such as the Anantagiri and Mellacheruvu roads brought to a standstill. The overflowing Kodada peddacheurvu lake has added to the waterlogging in low-lying areas, leaving residents on edge.

