Provide emergency services amid rain: Harish Rao to Telangana govt

Addressing a press conference, the former health minister said, "Heavy rains are expected in Telangana for two more days, I urge the people to be vigilant."

Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao demands Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia for the kin of those who died of dengue.
Hyderabad: Bharat Rastra Samithi (BRS) MLA T Harish Rao on Sunday, September 1, urged the Telangana government to enhance emergency services in response to heavy rains affecting the state.

Rao urged the Telangana government to establish teams for emergency services throughout the state in light of heavy rains.

He suggested that, if needed, the army should be enlisted for assistance and that special helicopters should be deployed to aid in the response efforts.

“Irrigation authorities should take special measures to prevent the draining of filled ponds,” he added.

Rao asked the BRS cadre to help people in distress in the state.

He cautioned the public to stay away from the flooding ponds and canals.

