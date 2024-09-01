Provide emergency services amid rain: Harish Rao to Telangana govt

Hyderabad: Bharat Rastra Samithi (BRS) MLA T Harish Rao on Sunday, September 1, urged the Telangana government to enhance emergency services in response to heavy rains affecting the state.

Rao urged the Telangana government to establish teams for emergency services throughout the state in light of heavy rains.

He suggested that, if needed, the army should be enlisted for assistance and that special helicopters should be deployed to aid in the response efforts.

“Irrigation authorities should take special measures to prevent the draining of filled ponds,” he added.

Rao asked the BRS cadre to help people in distress in the state.

Also Read Telangana rains: CM Revanth orders high alert for officials

Addressing a press conference, the former health minister said, “Heavy rains are expected in Telangana for two more days, I urge the people to be vigilant.”

He cautioned the public to stay away from the flooding ponds and canals.