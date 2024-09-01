Telangana rains: CM Revanth orders high alert for officials

Hyderabad: In view of the state witnessing incessant heavy to very heavy rains, chief minister A Revanth Reddy reviewed the situation in the heavy rain-affected areas.

Revanth Reddy spoke to ministers Bhatti Vikramarka, N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Tummala Nageshwar Rao, Damodara Raja Narasimha and Jupalli Krishna Rao over the phone, inquiring about the relief operations in the submerged areas.

He has also held a teleconference with chiefsSecretary Santhi Kumari, DGP Jitender, and top officials from the state municipal administration, Energy, Panchayati Raj, HYDRA, and Irrigation departments, instructing them to be on high alert in the next 24 hours.

The chief minister ordered district collectors, SPs, Revenue, Irrigation and Municipal officials to conduct field visits in the flood-hit habitations.

Specific instructions have been issued to all officials of the important departments to cancel their leaves and join relief and rescue operations immediately in the rain ravaged districts, a press release informed.

The officials of the emergency wings have also been asked to send updates on heavy rains at the field level to the CMO office from time to time. The authorities are instructed to take immediate relief measures in the flood-hit areas, it added.

CM’s appeal to citizens

The chief minister appealed to people not to venture out of their homes unless in an emergency. Citizens living in low-lying areas are advised to be more vigilant and inform the authorities over the phone in case of emergency or if any assistance is required.

The chief minister directed the ministers, MPs, MLAs and MLCs to stay in their respective areas and take up relief operations.

The Congress party workers were also requested to be on alert round the clock and contribute their services in the relief activities.