Spl control room setup in Telangana Secretariat to monitor rains

Hyderabad: A special control room has been established in the state secretariat of Telangana to monitor the ongoing heavy rains and potential flooding across the region.

Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari announced this initiative during a teleconference held with district collectors, emphasizing the need for effective coordination in response to the severe weather conditions.

The control room, located at room number 34 on the ground floor of the Secretariat, will operate under the Disaster Management department.

Also Read Hyderabad rains: Water levels in Hussain Sagar cross FTL

It is designed to facilitate communication and provide necessary assistance to district collectors as they manage the situation on the ground. The control room can be reached at the phone number 040 – 2345 4088, a press release said.

In addition to the central control room, the chief secretary instructed the establishment of similar facilities in every district collector’s office and the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

This multi-tiered approach aims to ensure continuous monitoring and prompt action in response to rainfall and flooding risks, particularly in low-lying areas.