Hyderabad soon to get Constitution Club

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has announced plans to establish a dedicated Constitution Club in Hyderabad for both current and former members of the state legislature.

With this initiative, Hyderabad joins the ranks of cities like Delhi and Jaipur, known for their Constitution Clubs.

Vision for Constitution Club in Hyderabad

According to a recent official statement, Telangana State Legislative Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, and Legislative Affairs Minister D Sridhar Babu convened a meeting with government officials to explore the establishment of the club.

The objective is to create an exceptional space that meets the needs of legislators while also setting a benchmark nationwide.

Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar emphasized that the new club should become a “model in the country,” providing a standard for other states to follow.

Strategic planning, design development

The proposal includes extensive research into the operations of established Constitution Clubs in Delhi and Rajasthan, which serve as prominent examples.

During the meeting, the Deputy Chief Minister and the Legislative Affairs Minister directed the legislature secretary to conduct an in-depth study of these clubs to gather insights for Hyderabad’s Constitution Club.

The Roads and Buildings Department has been tasked with preparing the club’s design. Officials are working to ensure that the Hyderabad Constitution Club incorporates both modern amenities and essential facilities.

While specifics are still under consideration, it is expected that the Constitution Club in the city will include spaces for meetings, conferences, and social gatherings.