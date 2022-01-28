Hyderabad: Southern India’s second most polluted city

Hyderabad: The air in Hyderabad is the second most toxic in southern India. According to Greenpeace’s latest study which was released on January 27, Telangana’s capital, Hyderabad city is doing quite poorly in terms of two atmospheric air quality parameters i.e., PM 2.5 and PM 10 emissions.

According to the study, pollution levels in each of these metrics have increased significantly in Hyderabad, making it the second-worst city in southern India, following Visakhapatnam.

Particulate Matter level in Hyderabad

Between November 20, 2020, and November 20, 2021, the pollution levels in cities were assessed, and the findings were compared to both World Health Organization (WHO) recommended air quality standards and the National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS).

According to the study, Hyderabad had an annual average of a little over 40 points for PM 2.5, which is extremely small particulate matter, which is greater than the NAAQS and WHO annual standards of 40 points and 5 points, respectively.

The city had an annual average of 75 to 80 points in terms of PM 10. According to the NAAQS and WHO annual standards, this pollutant should not exceed 60 and 15 points, respectively.

Highest polluted areas in Hyderabad

The study also specifies the locations of the city’s issue areas. Sanath Nagar has the highest annual pollution levels among the six pollution monitoring locations, followed by Nehru Zoological Park and Bolarum in terms of PM 2.5 and PM 10.

Sanathnagar had a PM 2.5 annual average of approximately 50 points, which was much higher than the state average. Nehru Zoological Park was severely impacted in terms of PM 10, with PM 10 levels surpassing 100 points.

Graphical representation of pollution level in Hyderabad

Annual average of PM 2.5 and PM 10 values of Hyderabad city according to the National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS) and World Health Organization (WHO).

PM 2.5 level in Hyderabad (Photo: Greenpeace India study)

PM 10 level in Hyderabad (Photo: Greenpeace India study)

Vehicle pollution: Major cause of pollution in Hyderabad

The major cause of pollution, according to the researchers, is vehicle pollution, which persisted despite repeated lockdowns over the study period.

“The data shows that lockdown is not a solution to air pollution,” states campaign manager for Greenpeace India Avinash Chanchal. Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) source apportionment studies in the past have also shown that vehicle pollution is the largest contributor of PM 2.5 and PM 10 in Hyderabad. It accounts for around half of total pollution. To avoid more damage, we must prioritize an early transition to clean energy and clean transportation.”

He further explained that places like Hyderabad are focusing primarily on building infrastructure for private vehicles rather than public transportation.