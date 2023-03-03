Hyderabad: Special drive to process passport applications for Haj on Mar 4

Hyderabad: As the last date for submitting applications for performing Haj this year is fixed as March 10 and in order to facilitate requests of Haj aspirants, the Passport Seva Kendra (PSK) in Begumpet and the Regional Passport Office are going to hold a special drive on March 4.

The Telangana State Haj Committee in a letter has requested for processing approximately 450 passport applications of Haj aspirants. Applications of all such applicants who have been referred by the Telangana State Haj Committee will be processed in this drive, a press note informed.

The applicants are advised to carry all originals and copies of required documents while visiting PSK, Begumpet.

As a special measure, this time it has been decided, to open two counters in RPO, Secunderabad premises for processing Haj applications, the press note fruther stated.