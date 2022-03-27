Hyderabad: Special Du Ba Du program for handicapped boys, girls

Hyderabad: A unique alliance program is being organized today in cooperation with Siasat, Millat fund and Ideal Information Centre for Disabled- IICD (For dumb, deaf, blind and handicapped boys and girls) on Sunday, March 27, at 11 a.m. at the IICD office opposite Muslim Maternity and General Hospital Azampura, Chaderghat.

The program shall be presided by Hafiz Rishadh Uddin the Chairman IICD and the Head of Jamaat-e-Islami Greater Hyderabad. The Managing Editor of Siasat Daily Zahiruddin Ali Khan and Amir Jamaat e Islami Hind for Telangana and Odisha will be the guests of honor.

There is no registration fee for handicapped boys and girls. The parents may come along with multiple copies of biodatas and photos of their children for registration and consultation with interested families.

It is to be noted that the parents of such handicapped boys and girls are always worried about their Alliances. These handicapped boys and girls are educated up to SSC, intermediate, graduation, post-graduation, technical, and computer science courses.

The IICD provides free education to these boys and girls with hostel facilities. Long and short-term courses are also being conducted for them. They are also guided for competitive exams.

The announcement of Du Ba Du program for these boys and girls elicited great interest from people across all districts of the state.

All the parents of handicapped boys and girls and all those who are aware of such boys and girls may contact the program convener Syed Tabrez Bakshi: 9059 619 641 or 040-245 727 201