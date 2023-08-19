Hyderabad: Special teams hunt for 2 accused in Bawazir murder case

Hyderabad: Hyderabad police have constituted special teams to hunt for Saleh Saadi and Omer Saadi who are absconding after the murder of Shaik Sayeed Bawazir. The teams conducted raids at several places across the state on Saturday, August 19.

The duo fled after the police apprehended AIMIM leader and chairman Jalpally municipality Ahmed Saadi along with other accused – Ahmed Bin Hajeb and Mohammed Ayub Khan.

Hajeb had called Shaik Sayeed to an office at Bandlaguda, where the latter was murdered. The victim was was stabbed at least 20 times, Bandlaguda police said.

The police have filed a custody petition before the court. After taking custody of the suspects, police will likely do conduct a crime scene reconstruction.