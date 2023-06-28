Hyderabad: Special train services extended in July, August

Hyderabad: To meet the extra rush of passengers, the South Central Railway (SCR) has extended the operations of special trains between various destinations for July and August.

As per the new extension, trains between Subedarganj – Secunderabad, Secunderabad – Subedarganj, Kakinada Town – Lingampalli, Lingampalli – Kakinada Town, Kacheguda – Madurai, Madurai – Kacheguda, Secunderabad – Ramanathapuram, Ramanathapuram – Secunderabad, Kacheguda – Nagercoil, Nagercoil – Kacheguda, Patna – Secunderabad, Hyderabad – Patna, Secunderabad – Patna, Danapur – Secunderabad, Secunderabad – Danapur have been extended between July 3 to August 30.

SCR officials have requested citizens to make note of the change in the schedule and plan their travel accordingly.