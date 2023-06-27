Telangana: TSRTC to give discounts on advance reservation prices

Hyderabad: In order to reduce the burden on passengers going to distant places, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has announced discounts on advance reservation charges.

As per the price revision, the ticket charges for express, deluxe, super luxury and AC services, which have advance reservation facilities have been reduced.

For express and deluxe bus services, the charge has been fixed at Rs 20 for up to 350 km and Rs 30 for 350 km and beyond.

Likewise, Rs 30 will be charged if advance reservation is made for super luxury and AC services.

Chairman, of RTC, Bajireddy Govardhan said, “nearly 15,000 passengers book their tickets through the advance reservation scheme on an average daily.”

TSRTC managing director VC Sajjanar has requested citizens to make the best use of the offer and avail discounts on their advance bookings.