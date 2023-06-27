TSRTC to conduct blood donation camps across Telangana today

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC), on Tuesday will be conducting mega blood donation camps at 101 different locations across Telangana.

The blood donation camps, scheduled between 9:30 am and 3 pm have been entitled ‘Okari Raktadanam-Mugguriki Pranadanam’ (Donation of blood for one – donation of life for three) by the TSRTC.

People falling in the age category between 18 years to 60 years can donate blood.

TSRTC officials have requested people, especially students from educational institutions to come forward in large numbers and donate blood in the set camps.

TSRTC managing director VC Sajjanar, in his statement, said “Over the years, the company’s management had been carrying out massive blood donation programmes to create awareness among the staff and the people about blood donation.”

“You could save the lives of others. I request the youth to come forward in large numbers and donate their blood voluntarily for a noble cause,” said Sajjanar.

“Last year, the organization received an award from the Governor of the state for organizing blood donation camps organized by the TSRTC with a social perspective,” added the MD.

TSRTC Chairman Bajireddy Govardhan said, “Blood is something that cannot be artificially produced, so donating blood means donating life to another.”