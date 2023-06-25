TSRTC services stopped for Ghouse Nagar Bandlaguda in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Thousands of people living in the cluster of colonies in Bandlaguda are deprived of TSRTC bus services due to the inordinate delay in the pipeline laying and nala works at Noori Shah Road Bandlaguda.

The authorities are taking up road widening as well as the big pipes laying works on the stretch of road between Noori Palace Function Hall and Errakunta junction. The works are in progress for the past several months leading to the closing of half of the road.

“Due to it the TSRTC bus service starting from Ghousenagar Bandlaguda to different bus transhipment points of the city is stopped. No one knows when the work will get completed and bus services resume,” complained Tabassum, an intermediate student.

Also Read

In the absence of TSRTC buses, thousands staying in Mohammednagar, Ahmednagar, Millatnagar, Ghousenagar and Noorinagar utilize private sharing auto rickshaws to reach the Bandlaguda Rising Sun School bus stop and take buses to different destinations.

“There are hundreds of bus pass holders staying in the localities, mainly students and office goers. People are now shelling out about Rs. 50 each day just to travel from Ghousenagar to Bandlaguda main road bus stop. Imagine the financial burden on a family where 2-3 people travel by bus,” said Afreen Begum, a resident of Ghousenagar.

The works were taken up to carry the sewerage and rainwater from the colonies to Bandlaguda big nala which connects to the Musi River. The local people want the authorities to swiftly complete the work and provide them respite.