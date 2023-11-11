Hyderabad: Special trains between Secunderabad, Raxaul for Diwali

According to railway officials, the fare for travel by Jansadharan Express is over 50 percent less when compared to road transport options.

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) will be running four special trains between Secunderabad and Raxaul, Bihar to clear the passenger rush during Diwali and Chhath puja.

These special trains are equipped with 22 unreserved second-class coaches and can provide seating for about 2,400 people. Also, the fare is economical.

According to railway officials, the fare for travel by Jansadharan Express is over 50 percent less when compared to road transport options.

The trains will be useful for short-distance travellers from Secunderabad towards Kamareddy, Nizamabad, Basar, Mudkhed, and Nanded.

Rail passengers may purchase the tickets through the Unreserved Ticketing System Mobile App (UTS on Mobile).

