Hyderabad: Special trains for Sabarimala between Secunderabad, Kollam

Hyderabad: Special trains will operate between Secunderabad and Kollam owing to the heavy rush due to the Sabarimala season.

In a statement released by the South Central Railway, the special trains are Hyderabad – Kollam to run between December 6 and January 10, 2023; and Kollam – Hyderabad to run between December 7 and January 11, 2023.

In order to clear extra rush of passengers, South Central Railway to run Sabarimala Special Trains between Secunderabad and Kollam as detailed below: – #sabarimala #SpecialTrains pic.twitter.com/CiL0a4HZxn — South Central Railway (@SCRailwayIndia) November 10, 2022

Officials said thousands of devotees are expected to participate this year as it is the first pilgrim season after the lifting of the COVID-19 restrictions which were in place for the last two years.

The train route for Kollam-Secunderabad (Train No 07130) is Santhankota, Kayankulam, Mavelikera, Chengannur, Tiruvalla, Chenganacheri, Kottayam, Ernakulam Town, Aluva, Thrisur, Palakkad, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Jolarpettai, Katpadi, Renigunta, Koduru, Razampet, Kadapa, Kamalapuram, Yerraguntla, Kondapuram, Tadipatri, Gooty, Guntakal, Adone, Mantralayam Road, Raichur, Yadgir, Sulehalli, Malkhai Road, Seram, Tandur and Lingampalli stations.

Also Read Telangana CM rules out early Assembly polls

The special trains will consist of 2AC, 3AC, sleeper class and general second class coaches, the statement added.

The Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala will be opened on Wednesday, a day ahead of the commencement of the two-month-long pilgrimage season. The annual Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season begins on November 17.

The sanctum sanctorum of the temple will be opened at 5 PM on November 16 in the presence of the chief priest (Tantri) Kandararu Rajeevaru by outgoing head priest N Parameswaran Namboothiri.

The 41-day Mandala puja festival will conclude on December 27. The temple will be opened again on December 30 for the Makaravilakku pilgrimage on January 14, 2023. The shrine will be closed on January 20, concluding the pilgrim season.

(With PTI inputs)