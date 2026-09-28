Hyderabad spice exporter faces second US FDA import alert

Hyderabad: A Hyderabad-based food exporter that advertises its facility as “USFDA Compliant” has been placed on a United States import alert for the second time in about 15 months, this time due to Salmonella.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has placed Fish Masala from Tejas Food Industries Limited Liability Partnership (LLP) on the Red List of Import Alert 99-19, the Times of India reported. The entries were published in August and September 2026. Any listed shipment can now be held at a US port without being tested first.

Nothing in the public record shows what was found. The entries do not give a batch or lot number, shipment size, US importer, port of entry, sampling date, Salmonella strain or laboratory result. They do not say whether any Tejas consignment actually tested positive.

The action is also narrow. It covers only Fish Masala and does not extend to other Tejas products or to the entire manufacturing facility being contaminated.

‘s website says its products go to more than 33 countries. The FDA lists Tejas at Raghavendra Colony in Kondapur, Hyderabad, and at the Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TIF) Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Green Industrial Park in IP Dandu Malkapur, Choutuppal, Telangana.

A previous alert

This is not the first FDA flag on the firm. In June 2025, Tejas was listed under Import Alert 23-14, which covers food products held over mycotoxins, including aflatoxins. That entry names the Kondapur address and lists Masala Peanut, a South Indian fried snack, with aflatoxins as the problem.

What happens to detained shipments

Salmonella causes salmonellosis, an infection that mainly inflames the digestive tract. To get a detained consignment released, the US importer or another responsible party must submit evidence that the product is free of it. This can include results from a private laboratory testing a representative sample. The FDA may also draw its own samples before deciding whether to let the shipment in.