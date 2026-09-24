Hyderabad spice manufacturing unit found resealing expired products

Hyderabad: Uppal Zone Special Operations Team (SOT) raided a spice manufacturing unit in Annojiguda, within the limits of the Pocharam IT Corridor Police Station and allegedly caught them selling expired spice products by printing new dates on them.

The unit, running under the name ‘Dil Bahar’, was allegedly covering the expired packets with white stickers, printing new dates and resealing the packets.

Various products, including mutton biryani, chicken, meat, and sabzi masalas, along with dry mango powder and tea powder, worth approximately Rs 1 lakh, were seized.

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The unit manager, Shaik Jahangir, and the owner, Shaik Mohammad Nabi, were taken into custody and handed over to the Pocharam IT Corridor police along with the seized goods.