Hyderabad spice manufacturing unit found resealing expired products

The unit manager, Shaik Jahangir, and the owner, Shaik Mohammad Nabi, were taken into custody.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Saleha Fatima  |   Published:
Hyderabad spice manufacturing unit found resealing expired products
Hyderabad spice manufacturing unit found resealing expired products

Hyderabad: Uppal Zone Special Operations Team (SOT) raided a spice manufacturing unit in Annojiguda, within the limits of the Pocharam IT Corridor Police Station and allegedly caught them selling expired spice products by printing new dates on them.

The unit, running under the name ‘Dil Bahar’, was allegedly covering the expired packets with white stickers, printing new dates and resealing the packets.

Various products, including mutton biryani, chicken, meat, and sabzi masalas, along with dry mango powder and tea powder, worth approximately Rs 1 lakh, were seized.

Add Siasat as a preferred source on Google
Subhan Bakery

The unit manager, Shaik Jahangir, and the owner, Shaik Mohammad Nabi, were taken into custody and handed over to the Pocharam IT Corridor police along with the seized goods.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Saleha Fatima  |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button