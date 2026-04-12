Hyderabad: Spl police drive in Rein Bazar to curb illegal activities

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad City Police conducted a special drive within the limits of Rein Bazaar Police Station as part of ongoing efforts to “prevent crime and maintain public order.”

During the operation, police teams carried out searches in graveyards and other isolated locations identified as vulnerable to unlawful activities. The checks were aimed at detecting the use of contraband substances and discouraging illegal practices in such areas, a press release said.

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Night checking intensified: Police

As part of broader preventive measures, night checking has also been intensified across the locality to address “nuisance” and enhance security. Officials said these efforts are intended to create a safer environment and deter potential offenders.

According to the press note, the police will continue to carry out surprise inspections and maintain heightened vigilance in the area to ensure law and order is upheld.