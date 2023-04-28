Hyderabad: Sports Association of SCR to conduct summer camp from May 1

Basic fitness and yoga training sessions for adults aged above 20 years are also going to be organised by the association.

Hyderabad: South Central Railway Sports Association (SCRSA) organising a summer coaching camp for children up to 16 years from May 1 to June 4.

The camp will be held at Railway Sports Complex Grounds, Secunderabad from 6 am to 8:30 am.

Activities including athletics, basketball, chess, cricket, football, gymnastics, hockey and kabaddi will be undertaken during the camp period.

Interested people can collect application forms from the ground and can call up 9866147148, 040–27785334 for any queries.

