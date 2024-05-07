Hyderabad: SR Nagar hosteller attacked for allowing friend in room

Hyderabad: A boarder was attacked by management of a private hostel at SR Nagar on Monday for reportedly allowing an outsider to enter the premises.

The victim, Syed Asif, is a native of Andhra Pradesh and had come to Hyderabad to study for which he is staying at Balaji Hostel under the SR Nagar police station limits. Asif is pursuing a computer course at a private institution, it is learnt.

#WaterWars #Hyderabad



A youth, who came to meet his friend at a private hostel in Sanjeeva Reddy Nagar in Hyderabad, was attacked by the Hostel management for using some water.



Is it a skirmish between the people. Though it is said so, water has become the bone of contention.… pic.twitter.com/3o0JwiUH04 — Saye Sekhar Angara (@sayesekhar) May 7, 2024

On Monday, Jaleel, a friend of Asif had come to the hostel to meet him. Both of them went inside Asif’s room. When they were leaving, a person from the hostel management questioned them over allowing outsiders into the hostel.

The hostel owner reportedly abused Asif with vulgar language and also allegedly attacked him with the help of others, said an official from the SR Nagar police station. A case has been registered by the police.