Hyderabad: St Joseph’s hosts conclave on business education

Experts shared practical and academic perspectives on how technology and responsible business practices can contribute to a sustainable and innovative India.

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St Joseph’s Degree & PG College
St Joseph’s Degree & PG College hosts Commerce Convergence 2026: AI, Sustainability and Innovation for a Viksit Bharat @2047.

Hyderabad: The Department of Commerce at St Joseph’s Degree & PG College hosted a national conclave on artificial intelligence (AI), sustainability and innovation for a Viksit Bharat, bringing together academicians, industry professionals, researchers, faculty and students to deliberate on the rapidly transforming landscape of commerce and business education.

The conclave, held on Saturday, September 19, focused on emerging themes including Commerce 5.0, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) impact, employability, and future-ready skills.

Experts shared practical and academic perspectives on how technology and responsible business practices can contribute to a sustainable and innovative India.

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A major highlight was the panel discussion, “Commerce 5.0: Building an AI-enabled Sustainable and Innovative Viksit Bharat @2047”, which facilitated an exchange of ideas among representatives from government, industry, professional education, and academia.

The event was organised in collaboration with Osmania University’s Department of Commerce and received valuable support from Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) and South Indian Bank.

The conclave concluded with a call to “Converge, Innovate and Create” for a future-ready and sustainable Viksit Bharat.

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The conclave was held under the guidance and support of Director and Correspondent Msgr Y Balashowry; Principal, Reverend Father Anthony Sagayaraja; Vice-Principal, Father A Pranith; Dean, Academics, Mary Vinaya Sheela; and Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) Coordinator, Dr Sreelakshmi.

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