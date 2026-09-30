Hyderabad: Stand-up comedian Hussain to perform this weekend

Hyderabad: Looking to swap your usual weekend outing for a few laughs? Comedian Mohammed Hussain is bringing his stand-up show, ‘I’m Trying’, to Hyderabad, with two performances lined up for October 3 at The Comedy Theatre Hyderabad.

The venue announced the shows through a joint Instagram post with the comedian, inviting comedy lovers to catch him live. With performances scheduled for 4 pm and 6 pm, audiences have two slots to choose from.

Sharing the announcement, the organisers promised an evening filled with laughter and encouraged fans to grab their tickets. The promotional poster features Hussain holding a microphone, with the show’s title, ‘I’m Trying’, taking centre stage.

Date, venue and timings

For those planning to attend, here are the details shared by the organisers:

Show: I’m Trying, featuring Mohammed Hussain

I’m Trying, featuring Mohammed Hussain Date: October 3

October 3 Timings: 4 pm and 6 pm

4 pm and 6 pm Venue: The Comedy Theatre Hyderabad

While the announcement invites audiences to book tickets, it does not mention ticket prices or provide booking details in the caption shown. Those interested can check the venue’s or the comedian’s official Instagram account for further information.

For comedy fans putting together their weekend plans, Hussain’s upcoming stop offers a chance to step away from scrolling through stand-up clips and catch a performance in person.