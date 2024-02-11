Hyderabad stay over, Bihar MLAs return ahead of trust vote

Hyderabad: All 19 Bihar MLAs from Congress who stayed in Hyderabad for a week amid poaching fears in the state returned to Patna on Sunday evening, February 11, just before a trust vote.

Their flight was expected to arrive in Patna by 5 pm, after which they plan to proceed directly to the home of Tejashwi Yadav, a former Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader.

The MLAs were moved from Patna to Hyderabad amid poaching fears ahead of the trust vote in Bihar Assembly on February 12.

As the newly formed National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government has to prove its majority, some Congress leaders have voiced the apprehension that BJP or JD (U) may try to lure Congress MLAs.

The Congress party is the second largest constituent of ‘Mahagathbandhan’ which lost power after Chief Minister and JD (U) president Nitish Kumar returned to the NDA.

Congress has 19 MLAs in Bihar. Three remaining MLAs are also likely to reach Hyderabad later in a day or two.

The Bihar MLAs arrived in Hyderabad on a day when Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Congress MLA returned to Ranchi after a three-day stay in Hyderabad.

About 40 MLAs of the two parties had reached Hyderabad on February 2 by two chartered aircraft. They were also staying at Leonia Resort on the city outskirts.

Jharkhand’s new government led by Champai Soren proved its majority in the state Assembly on Monday.

With inputs from agencies