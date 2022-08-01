Hyderabad: Step-daughter of Congress leader Feroz Khan dies

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, Tanya Kakade, (25) who is the step-daughter of Congress leader Feroz Khan, died in a road accident at Shamshabad on Monday morning.

Tanya along with her friends was traveling in a car from RGI Airport towards Hyderabad when her i10 car hit a road divider. Due to the collision, all four occupants including the step-daughter of Feroz Khan, sustained injuries. The incident took place near Satamrai, said the police.

The RGI Airport police immediately came to the spot and shifted the three injured persons to nearby hospital for treatment. Feroz Khan’s step-daughter Tanya Kakade however died on the spot.

The police after identifying the victim informed the parents who rushed to Osmania General Hospital mortuary. A postmortem will be done later in the day at the mortuary.

The police suspect that the accident was due to over speeding and are checking the footage of surveillance cameras on the road. The accident occurred about 1.30 a.m.