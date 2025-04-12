Hyderabad: Stones pelted at mosque during Hanuman Jayanthi rally

Hyderabad: Mild tension prevailed at Madannapet Dhobighat on Saturday after miscreants hurled stones and damaged the window pane of Masjid-e-Jamal Mohammadi.

The incident happened in the afternoon when a food camp was organized in view of Hanuman Jayanthi. Some person from the crowd that gathered at the food camp hurled stones on the mosque window located on first floor.

The window glass cracked and fell inside the mosque.

On noticing it the local people informed the IS Sadan police who came to the spot and in a swift action replaced the damaged window pane.

In the evening AIMIM Yakutpura MLA Jaffer Hussain Meraj inspected the mosque. He demanded police identify the persons and take action against them. As a precautionary measure police presence was increased in the area.

Thousands of people participated in the Hanuman Jayanthi procession conducted by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal, currently being held in the city on Saturday, April 12. The rally was peaceful, police claimed.

The ‘Veer Hanuman Vijaya Yatra’ commenced from Ram Mandir temple at Gowliguda in Old City and reached Hanuman Temple, Tadban Bowenpally in the evening. The procession passed through Koti, Sultan Bazaar, Kachiguda, Chikkadpally, Narayanguda, Musheerabad crossroads, Ashoknagar, Bible House, Ramgopalpet, Paradise Secunderabad and Bowenpally.