MP: Stone pelting during Hanuman Jayanti procession, situation under control

Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Kumar Sinha said the situation is under control and policemen have been deployed in the area.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 13th April 2025 12:10 am IST
Representative Image

Guna: Security was beefed up in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna after stones were pelted during a Hanuman Jayanti procession on Saturday, officials said.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

The incident occurred around 7.30 pm, after which the authorities moved quickly to bring the situation under control, they said.

“We got information about stone pelting during a Hanuman Jayanti procession. Peace and order was slightly affected for some time,” the local administration said in a release.

MS Creative School
Also Read
Jharkhand Jaguar constable killed, another injured in IED blast in Singhbhum

It said that the administration took immediate action and the situation, near a mosque, was brought under control amid the presence of police and revenue staff.

“At present, there is complete peace and order in the area. The public is requested not to pay attention to any kind of rumours,” the release stated.

Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Kumar Sinha said the situation is under control and policemen have been deployed in the area.

Sources said that a dispute between two groups during the procession led to stone pelting.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 13th April 2025 12:10 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hate Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button