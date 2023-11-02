Hyderabad: Stray dogs found with infant’s decapitated head

Hyderabad: A disturbing incident occurred in the Gandhinagar area of IDA Bollaram, where stray dogs were seen carrying the head of a newborn baby.

Local residents, who came across this distressing sight, quickly drove the dogs away. Following this alarming discovery, the police and officials from the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) department arrived at the scene.

The authorities are currently uncertain about the condition of the baby when she was left in the bushes. This shocking incident has left the community deeply unsettled and worried.

The IDA Bollaram Police have opened an official case in response to this distressing event.

The remains of the infant have been taken to the Area Hospital in Patancheru for further investigation. This unsettling incident continues to raise questions and concern among the local residents.