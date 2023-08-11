Hyderabad: Student among 4 held for sale of banned e-cigarettes

41 e-cigarettes, 12 e-cigarette liquid flavours, and 21 boxes of banned Maya Hookah flavours all worth Rs. 2 lakh were seized



Hyderabad: The West Zone Commissioner’s Task Force busted a gang and nabbed four people for selling banned e-cigarettes and Hookah flavors on Thursday, August 10, in Jubilee Hills.

According to the police, the accused were identified as Shaik Aslam, 36, a pan shop owner from Old Mallepally, Rahil Khan, 19, a student from Dewan Devdi, Rishi Agarwal, 21, from Attapur, Shreyash Agarwal, 21, a BCom student from Uppal.

Based on a tip-off, police conducted a raid on a pan shop named “Olympia Pan Shop” situated at Road No 36, Jubilee Hills, where the gang used to sell the banned item.

Following the raid, police seized 41 e-cigarettes, 12 e-cigarette liquid flavours, and 21 boxes of banned Maya Hookah flavours (210 pieces) total worth Rs. 2 lakhs.

The police registered a case and handed over all the accused to SHO Jubilee Hills Police Station for further action.

