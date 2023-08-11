Video: Chaddi Gang caught on camera in Hyderabad’s Madhapur

The gang was captured by surveillance cameras installed in a building.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan|   Published: 11th August 2023 11:19 am IST
Chaddi Gang in Hyderabad
Chaddi Gang in Hyderabad [Image: Twitter]

Hyderabad: A notorious criminal gang, known as the Chaddi Gang, has reportedly been spotted in Madhapur, Hyderabad.

In a video circulating on social media, 4-5 individuals dressed in shorts are seen within a gated community in Madhapur.

Criminals are seen carrying tools

The criminals are seen carrying tools in their hands. They were captured by surveillance cameras installed in the building.

The police are currently investigating to determine whether the individuals depicted in the videos are affiliated with the Chaddi gang.

Chaddi baniyan gang in Hyderabad, other parts of India

The Chaddi baniyan gang is a criminal organisation that operates in various parts of India.

Due to their unique modus operandi of conducting attacks by wearing only undergarments, they are known by the name ‘Chaddi baniyan’ gang.

In addition to their undergarments, they don face masks and cover themselves in oil or mud to conceal their identities.

