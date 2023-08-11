Video: Moving car catches fire at Masab Tank in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In an incident that took place near NMDC at Masab Tank, Hyderabad, a moving car caught fire.

Fortunately, no one was injured as both passengers and the driver managed to escape upon seeing flames from the engine. Following the incident, traffic movement was interrupted for a while.

This is not the first time. Earlier too similar incidents of car catching fire have occurred in Hyderabad.

In February, three persons traveling in a car had a miraculous escape after their vehicle caught fire at Gandipet.

Another incident occurred in Secunderabad in March when a car went up in flames near the Railway Nilayam. Fortunately, four persons escaped unhurt in the incident.

A 21-year-old man also escaped miraculously after his car caught fire on Outer Ring Road in April.

In light of such incidents, passengers, especially drivers, need to remain alert while traveling in a car and must exit the vehicle if they witness flames or smoke.