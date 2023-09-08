Hyderabad: Student brutally beaten for refusing to help cheat in exam

Hyderabad: In an incident that took place yesterday, a student was brutally beaten at a college located at Nalgonda X Road, Hyderabad.

Speaking to Siasat.com, SHO of Chaderghat Police Station, Y Prakash Reddy, stated that a student named Kaif assaulted his classmate, Ibrahim, who refused to help him cheat during the examination.

The student was beaten up badly for not showing the paper in the exam of SIS college, Nalgonda × Road @shochaderghat police station limits, request to Police for take a strem action against them,@CVAnandIPS @hydcitypolice @TelanganaDGP @VoiceUpMedia1 @TV9Telugu @TheHansIndiaWeb pic.twitter.com/tHeY4CbnW1 — Mohd Ahmed (@MohdAhm20415855) September 7, 2023

In a video that is circulating on social media, Kaif can be seen brutally attacking the victim, leaving him unable to walk properly.

Following the incident, a case has been filed at the Chaderghat Police Station.

The police have registered a complaint and initiated an investigation, added SHO.