Hyderabad: Student brutally beaten for refusing to help cheat in exam

Incident took place at a college located at Nalgonda X Road, Hyderabad.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 8th September 2023 10:16 am IST
Two women end life in suicide pact in UP
Representational photo

Hyderabad: In an incident that took place yesterday, a student was brutally beaten at a college located at Nalgonda X Road, Hyderabad.

Speaking to Siasat.com, SHO of Chaderghat Police Station, Y Prakash Reddy, stated that a student named Kaif assaulted his classmate, Ibrahim, who refused to help him cheat during the examination.

In a video that is circulating on social media, Kaif can be seen brutally attacking the victim, leaving him unable to walk properly.

MS Education Academy

Following the incident, a case has been filed at the Chaderghat Police Station.

The police have registered a complaint and initiated an investigation, added SHO.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 8th September 2023 10:16 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan is a native of Hyderabad with an M.Tech degree. He has been with Siasat since 2011. He covers stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology.
Back to top button