Hyderabad: Student brutally beaten for refusing to help cheat in exam

Hyderabad: In an incident that took place yesterday, a student was brutally beaten at a college located at Nalgonda X Road, Hyderabad.
Speaking to Siasat.com, SHO of Chaderghat Police Station, Y Prakash Reddy, stated that a student named Kaif assaulted his classmate, Ibrahim, who refused to help him cheat during the examination.
In a video that is circulating on social media, Kaif can be seen brutally attacking the victim, leaving him unable to walk properly.
Following the incident, a case has been filed at the Chaderghat Police Station.
The police have registered a complaint and initiated an investigation, added SHO.