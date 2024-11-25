Hyderabad: Student dies after choking on puri during lunch

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a class sixth student was choked to death while eating puris during his lunch break at a school in Secunderabad on Monday noon.

The boy Viren Jain, was a student at Akshara Vaagdevi International School in Secunderabad.

According to the police, the boy got puris packed in his lunch box. During the break, he allegedly tried to eat three puris at a time resulting in choking.

He was immediately shifted to a private hospital in West Marredpally for treatment who then referred him to Apollo Hospital in Secunderabad. However, the doctors there pronounced him dead.

A complaint was lodged by his father Gowtham Jain who stated that he received a call from the school saying that the incident occurred while his son was having lunch. The school said that because he was eating more than two puris at a time, he choked on them and, unable to breathe, died from it.