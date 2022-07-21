Hyderabad: Student dies by suicide due to depression

Hyderabad: A 23-year-old student of the Indian Institute of Information Technology and Management (IIITM) Gwalior committed suicide in Hyderabad due to depression.

The deceased was identified as 23-year-old Dheena. He took the extreme step at 5:30 AM by jumping off the third floor of his apartment.

Police said Dheena, a native of Tamil Nadu, was a resident of Adarsh Heights near Biji Reddy Saidabad, died on the spot.

He was staying with his parents at an apartment and was pursuing a course at IIITM Gwalior through online classes.

He was running YouTube channel ‘SeLFlo’ by uploading content relating to gaming. The channel had 29,600 subscribers.

A few hours before the suicide, Dheena uploaded an old video of September 17, 2015 and tweeted a suicide note.

“I’ve suffered all my life, beginning childhood till now. And it’s time I part ways with the world, for I can no longer bear being stuck in this loop of depression, sadness & anger anymore. I can no longer be part of this ‘experiment’ from whoever designed this universe,” reads a tweet from his handle @SelfloYT.

He wrote that his life was filled with lots of traumas and that he was raped as a child, He also spoke about abusive parents fighting violently in front of him and complained of not receiving proper guidance from them.

Dheena’s father Chandrasekharan is an employee in the electronic maintenance department of Indian Railways while mother Shankari is said to be a scientist. Dheena was the only child of the couple, who had migrated to Hyderabad a decade ago.

The student’s parents told police that when they returned home on Wednesday night they found sleeping in his room. The next day the watchman found him dead on the ground.