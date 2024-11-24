Hyderabad: Student dies of electric shock after touching water cooler

Hyderabad: A 12-year-old student died of an electric shock during a wedding at a marriage hall in King Koti, Narayanguda.

The victim has been identified as Kalimatha Deepa.

According to reports, while playing with relatives she reportedly touched a water cooler and suffered an electric shock.

Upon noticing the victim unconscious, she was rushed to a private hospital where the child was declared dead on arrival.

Police suspect the incident occurred due to an uninsulated cable on the water cooler.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is ongoing.

On October 25, a 23-year-old man died after he was electrocuted in his sleep when he came in contact with a live wire that he had kept near his bed to charge his mobile phone at Sadasivanagar of Kamareddy district.

According to reports, the victim had extended a live wire near his bed to charge his mobile phone before going to sleep. During the night, he came into contact with the wire and suffered a severe electric shock. He was initially taken to a private hospital and later transferred to a government facility, where he passed away during treatment.

How to avoid electric shock?

With the rising number of electrocution incidents leading to more fatalities, here are some precautions you can take to avoid such incidents.