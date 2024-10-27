Telangana: Man electrocuted in sleep by live charging wire

Hyderabad: A 23-year-old man died after he was electrocuted in his sleep when he came in contact with a live wire that he had kept near his bed to charge his mobile phone. The incident took place on October 25 at Sadasivanagar of Kamareddy district.

The victim has been identified as Maloth Anil.

According to reports, the victim had extended a live wire near his bed to charge his mobile phone before going to sleep. During the night, he came into contact with the wire and suffered a severe electric shock. He was initially taken to a private hospital and later transferred to a government facility, where he passed away during treatment.

In a similar incident, a farmer was electrocuted in Atmakur mandal of Suryapet district in Telangana on October 21.

The incident occurred in the Pipanayak village. Following the incident, the victim’s family accused the district electricity department of negligence. “The electricity department officials did not pay attention to the fact that the electric wire was passing through the farm at a very low height,” said one family member.

How to avoid electric shock?

With the rising number of electrocution incidents leading to more fatalities, here are some precautions you can take to avoid such incidents.